PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 2,225,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

