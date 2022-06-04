Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.58. The stock had a trading volume of 946,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $351.00 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.