Paparazzi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Paparazzi alerts:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

