Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

