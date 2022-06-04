Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.84. The company had a trading volume of 340,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,528. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

