Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

