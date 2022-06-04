PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

