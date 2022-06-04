PDT Partners LLC Acquires 22,504 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.