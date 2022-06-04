PDT Partners LLC Acquires 2,807 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

