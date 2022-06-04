PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.