PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.