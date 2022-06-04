PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

