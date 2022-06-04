PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,471 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AZEK by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AZEK by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,165,000 after buying an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

