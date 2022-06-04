PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,129 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

