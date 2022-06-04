PDT Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 466.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

