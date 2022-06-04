PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

