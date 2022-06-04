PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,973 shares of company stock worth $1,797,586. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

