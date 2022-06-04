Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.70.

PEGA opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

