PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PEPG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

