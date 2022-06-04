PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
PEPG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
About PepGen
