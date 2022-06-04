Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head to Head Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.84 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -10.84 LM Funding America $900,000.00 20.07 $4.76 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 136.46%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% LM Funding America -497.21% -31.52% -30.91%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

About LM Funding America (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

