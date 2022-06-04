Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,076 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up about 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 764,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 249,997 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,531,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 362,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 514,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.