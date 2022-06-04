Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.08

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.08 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 145.20 ($1.84). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 141.90 ($1.80), with a volume of 1,791,204 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

In other Petrofac news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,108.65). Also, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,349.95).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.