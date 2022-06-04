PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of PGTI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.81.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.