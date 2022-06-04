PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

