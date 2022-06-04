Phantasma (SOUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $315,687.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $315,687.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,768.05 or 0.99979434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

