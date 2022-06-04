Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.94. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

