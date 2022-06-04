Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $668,138.82 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $668,138.82 and approximately $181.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.85 or 1.00001976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00195951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00091221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00116725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00189910 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,447,631 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

