Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $20.32. 2,289,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

