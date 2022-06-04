PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

