Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 59,588 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

