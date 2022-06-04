Piper Sandler Downgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

