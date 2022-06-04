Piper Sandler Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $125.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

