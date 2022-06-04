Piper Sandler Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $16.75

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ProPetro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProPetro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

