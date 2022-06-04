PIXEL Price Hits $0.0016 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $882,123.05 and $1,290.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,833.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00627404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00187381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

