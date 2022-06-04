PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.16 Million

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to post $74.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $66.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $299.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $303.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $323.88 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $337.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,923. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 970,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,296 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

