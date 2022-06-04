PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) rose 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 75,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,755,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

