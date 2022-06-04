Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

