Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 57,800 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

