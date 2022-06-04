Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 86,300 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,369.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 204,470 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

TRU opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

