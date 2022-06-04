Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,510 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,601,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $551,388 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

OPCH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.