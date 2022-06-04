Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.84 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

