Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of ACV Auctions worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

