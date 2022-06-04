Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Heska worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.