Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $11.14 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 640,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

