Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.30 Million in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.61% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.10 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $410.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

