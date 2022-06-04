Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.