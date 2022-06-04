Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 249,410 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

NYSE MGM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

