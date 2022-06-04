Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 80,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

