Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

