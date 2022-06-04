Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 90,882 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NOV by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NOV by 10.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.