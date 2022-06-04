Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fisker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

